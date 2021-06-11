Jimenez takes PGA Tour Champions lead in Wisconsin heat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez had two eagles in a 7-under 65 in hot and humid conditions Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ American Insurance Championship.

Jimenez eagled the par-5 16th and second holes and had four birdies and a bogey in the round that start on the back nine at University Ridge. The 57-year-old Spaniard has 10 victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning 21 times on the European Tour. Jimenez made a 9-footer on No. 16 and a 2-foot putt on No. 2 as the temperature rose into the low 90s.

Late afternoon play was delayed because of lightning. Defending champion Jerry Kelly was second after a 67 in his hometown event. He eagled the second and had three birdies.