Live comedy is back in Madison after year-long hiatus

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Yahara Bay Distillery in Fitchburg is hosting its first comedy show back in Madison since early 2020.

The 'Ya-HaHa Bay Comedy Show' is giving local comedians the chance to "work out the kinks" before the Comedy Week in August.

After live shows were canceled due to COVID-19, comedians were forced to have shows through zoom, which proved its own difficulties, according to comedian Natasha Pearl Hansen.

"We do what we gotta do, but there's nothing that beats it [the live audience]," says Hansen. "A lot of us were feeling empty at the end of the year because we didn't have that community."

The Madison Comedy Week begins on August 1 with 25 shows at different venues. The shows include standup, sketch comedies and improv.

Local comedian and event producer, Jake Snell, is looking forward to having shows before the festival later this summer.

"Being able to get that repetition in is a big, important thing to be able to have successful shows," said Snell.

The show will headline Natasha Pearl Hansen, Jake Snell and live music from Skylar Nahn Music and Xander Anim before and after the show.

To get tickets for the Ya-HaHa Bay show, visit www.localmadisoncomedy.com