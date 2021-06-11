Madison mayor speaks on climate crisis

(WKOW) -- Madison's mayor, Satya Rhodes-Conway, spoke to the House Select Committee on Climate Crisis.

Check out all of our climate coverage here.

The mayor called for the federal government's support to overcome climate barriers for all cities, specifically citing Madison's floods, other extreme storms, and warmer summers.

Rhodes-Conway said, "warmer summers create dangerous urban heat island impacts and heat is the leading cause of weather related deaths. In Dane County where Madison is located we saw a 47% increase in heat related emergency room visits between 2010 and 2014."