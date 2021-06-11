Man arrested following armed robbery in Janesville and police chase

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department has arrested a man after an armed robbery at a gas station and police chase early Friday morning.

Authorities said at about 5:07 a.m. a man went into the Golden Oil BP in the 1800 block of Beloit Avenue, showed a firearm and demanded money from the register.

He didn't get any money and instead ran away from the gas station.

Witnesses saw the man get into a white Chevrolet Avalanche with gray trim. It was last seen heading northbound on Beloit Avenue.

Officers spotted the vehicle a short time later in Beloit and a pursuit began.

The suspect vehicle crashed near the intersection of Rockport Road and South Walnut Street.

The alleged robber was arrested and police said there is no further threat to the community.

The investigation into the crimes is ongoing.