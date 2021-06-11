MPD: Suspect in custody for May stabbing

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department took a suspect into custody Friday in regards to an attempted homicide in May.

Police charged Trevor C. Michaels with attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide.

According to law enforcement, Michaels was a suspect in a stabbing incident on May 30 on the 800 block of W. Badger Road.

The department reported that a victim was stabbed and was taken to get immediate medical attention for the injures.