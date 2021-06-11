Not enough water for annual family fishing tournament in Brodhead, thanks to drought

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- The rain that came through Friday afternoon was too little, too late for a Brodhead family fishing tournament.

Organizers decided to pull the plug this week because the pond where it was set to be held next weekend is far too low.

"It's the first time in 27 years it was dry enough for us to go back there and mow it," said Richard Vogel.

Vogel's grandkids caught their first fish at the pond during the annual fishing derby held there, put on by the Brodhead Optimists who stock the retention pond each summer.

"They get prizes for largest fish, smallest fish, most fish and prizes for showing up," said Vogel, who's also the Optimists' secretary.

This year though, the Optimists decided not to stock the pond, and instead canceled the tournament.

"We didn't want to stock it with fish and have a bunch of fish laying out there dead for the kids to come and see," Vogel said.

Brief rain Friday wasn't nearly enough to make an impact, and without a spring or any other way for groundwater to get in, Vogel said the Optimists had no choice.

"We've had some other times when it's been on the low side, but never quite this low," he said.

This is the first year ever they've had to cancel the tournament because the water levels are so low. They had to cancel the tournament last year as well, but that was because of the pandemic.

"The first year we canceled was last year," Vogel said. "It's kind of heartbreaking to have to do two years in a row."

The last two years have been a one-two punch for a tournament that doesn't even benefit the club, other than to give the area a fun weekend.

"It's all about just doing something for the families and kids in the community and in the area," Vogel said.

The rainless weather continues to be a burden on communities. A few drops Friday were barely a drop in the bucket of what's needed.

But even as summer plans are drying up, Vogel still has his optimism.

"Hopefully next year we'll have a bigger and better one," he said.

The Brodhead Optimists will have a pig roast in July to raise money for childhood cancer research. The event is still set to go on at the park in downtown Brodhead. They've raised close to $30,000 for that over the past several years.