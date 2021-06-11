Organizers prepare for hot first day of Am Fam Championship

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The American Family Insurance Championship tees off on Friday, one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Friday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Tournament Director Nate Pokrass talked about the importance of heat safety as spectators gather to watch the golfers go head to head.

"We encourage fans to stay hydrated. We've got a number of concession stands throughout the golf course providing all your beverages that are needed," said Pokrass.

He also said that bleacher searing won't be available this year so you're welcome to bring your own chair and find a spot that you can stay comfortable and cool.

Tickets are still available at amfamchampionship.com.