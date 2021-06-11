Packers convert to mobile tickets

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers announced Friday they are converting to mobile tickets only starting this season.

Season Ticket Holders, Club Seat Holders, or Suite Holders will no longer be sent printed tickets before the season. All guests who enter Lambeau Field for Packers home games will need to enter with a mobile ticket whether they have season tickets or purchased the tickets on the secondary market.

The release said the decision was made due to the success of mobile-only tickets during the playoffs this past season to ensure safety of the public.

"This is part of the continued evolution of coming to a Packers game, attending events and traveling," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "We are looking forward to this transition helping cut down on fraud and ensure safe, secure ticketing at Lambeau Field. We understand this will be a change for some of our fans, but we are ready to assist in the coming months as we all adjust to using only mobile tickets."