Pet of the Week: Meet Cassidy!

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- It's kitten season and there are plenty little fur balls to adopt at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Cassidy is our Pet of the Week.

She is just over 2-months-old and considered a domestic shorthair/mix.

Workers at the humane society said she has a lot of spunk. Cassidy can occupy herself with toys but she really loves being around people and kitten friends.

If you want to meet Cassidy or any of the other animals available for adoption call (608) 752-5622.