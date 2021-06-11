Skip to Content

Q&A: Leslie Grace lives full-circle moment ‘In the Heights’

8:53 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Like her character of Nina in “In The Heights,” Leslie Grace says she struggles “all the time” to fit in as an Afro-Latina woman and artist. Grace, a Latin Grammy-nominated singer who started her professional career at 16, finds herself this week making her acting debut in the biggest Latino movie in recent history. The just-released “In the Heights” is an adaptation of the Tony-award winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes about the dreams and struggles of the Latino community in New York City’s Washington Heights. Jimmy Smits plays Grace’s dad.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content