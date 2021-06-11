Right lane on westbound Beltline closed after crash, minor injures

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department responded to a crash that closed the right lane of the westbound Beltline.

The department reported no serious injures only minor injures from the incident.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The right lane of the westbound Beltline is closed down after a multi-car crash resulted in at least one injury Friday afternoon.

According to Dane County Communications, the call first came in at 2:27, requesting an ambulance for a crash on the westbound lanes at Seminole Highway.

Authorities could not confirm the number of cars involved but estimated it to be at least three.

Town of Madison police, the Dane County Sheriff's Office and the Madison Fire Department all responded to the scene. At time of writing, there is no confirmed injury count.

This is a developing story.