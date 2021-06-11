Sea search continues after Spanish girl’s body found in bag

MADRID (AP) — Spain is in shock after investigators combing the seabed near the Canary Islands found the body of one of two young sisters taken by their father without the mother’s permission. Coroners have confirmed that the body found in a bag and tied to an anchor at a depth of 1,000 meters (3,200 feet) belonged to 6-year-old Olivia, the older of the sisters. Spain’s Civil Guard continues to search for 1-year-old Anna and their father. The three went missing on April 27. Their mother, who is divorced from the girls’ father, alleged he told her she would never see them again. Protests are scheduled later on Friday against a recent uptick of violence against women.