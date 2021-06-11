Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 11 at 4:33PM CDT until June 11 at 5:15PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Dane County in south central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Southwestern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 432 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waterloo,

moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Lake Mills, Waterloo, Cambridge, Lake Ripley and Hubbleton.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.