Severe weather chance to kick off weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Not everyone will see a severe thunderstorm but there is a marginal risk across much of Wisconsin.

A cold front is kicking off our latest round of thunderstorms, which may include a threat for an isolated severe storm or two. Since it is a marginal risk, not everyone will see a severe thunderstorm but if you do, it'll most likely be short lived.

Wind and hail will be the main threats since there's not a lot of the necessary ingredients needed for an isolated, weak tornado or two. However, make sure that you and your family have a plan in place in case.

Timing for these storms look to be between 3-9pm; 3pm is when most of the thunderstorm activity will begin however, as an eastward moving cold front slides closer to the area, we may see storms through as late as 9/10pm.

Lingering storms/rain as well as clouds will stick around through Saturday morning with an isolated storm or two expected to redevelop Saturday afternoon.