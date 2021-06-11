Sheriff: Florida supermarket shooter made Facebook threats

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- The gunman who killed a grandmother and her 1-year-old grandson inside a Florida supermarket had been threatening to kill adults and children on his Facebook page, but no one reported him.

That's according to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

At a Friday press conference, Bradshaw angrily said Timothy Wall could have been stopped before Thursday's shooting if anyone had reported him.

Instead, detectives say Wall went into a Publix, stalked the woman and boy for several minutes before pulling a handgun and shooting them dead before killing himself.

No connection between Wall and the 69-year-old woman have been found.