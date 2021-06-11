South Florida investigative reporter Michele Gillen dies

MIAMI (AP) — Michele Gillen, a former South Florida television investigative reporter, has died. She was 66. Longtime friend and producer Marcia Izaguirre confirmed Gillen’s death from natural causes in a Facebook post Friday. Gillen won 39 local Emmys over several decades. Gillen graduated from Emerson College in Boston in 1977 and took a job at a TV station in Bangor, Maine, a short time later. She moved to Miami in 1980 and worked primarily in South Florida for nearly four decades.