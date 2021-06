WIZ063-068-069-111845-

Green-Rock-Dane-

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN GREEN…

NORTHWESTERN ROCK AND SOUTH CENTRAL DANE COUNTIES…

At 100 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Evansville,

moving southeast at 15 mph.

Winds of 30 to 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Evansville, Brooklyn, Fulton, Magnolia and Cooksville.