Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 2:23PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 223 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of

Babcock, or 20 miles northeast of Tomah, moving east at 15 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Finley, The Meadow Valley Flowage, Sprague, Mather, The Sprague

Mather Flowage, Normay Ridge and Meadow Valley.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.