Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 2:23PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
At 223 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of
Babcock, or 20 miles northeast of Tomah, moving east at 15 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Finley, The Meadow Valley Flowage, Sprague, Mather, The Sprague
Mather Flowage, Normay Ridge and Meadow Valley.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.