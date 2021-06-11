Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 2:36PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ056-057-112030-

Columbia-Sauk-

…AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WESTERN COLUMBIA AND

NORTHEASTERN SAUK COUNTIES…

At 235 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Baraboo,

moving east at 15 mph.

Winds of 30 to 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Baraboo, Portage, Lake Wisconsin, Lodi, Lake Delton, West Baraboo,

Bluffview, North Freedom, Merrimac, Rock Springs, Harmony Grove,

Interstate 90/94 Interchange, Okee and Devils Lake St Park.