Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 2:50PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 250 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of

Necedah, or 17 miles northwest of Friendship, moving east at 15 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Necedah, New Rome, Strongs Prairie, Big Flats, Arkdale, New Miner,

Lake Arrowhead, Highways 13 And 21, Cottonville, Monroe Center,

Sprague, Lake Sherwood, Lake Camelot, Roche A Cri State Park and

Petenwell Dam.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.