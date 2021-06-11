Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 2:50PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 2:50PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
WIZ062-063-067-068-112045-
Green-Lafayette-Iowa-Dane-
…AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN
LAFAYETTE…WESTERN GREEN…SOUTHEASTERN IOWA AND SOUTHWESTERN DANE
COUNTIES…
At 250 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near
Blanchardville, or 14 miles south of Mount Horeb, moving east at 15
mph.
Winds of 30 to 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Monroe, Belleville, New Glarus, Monticello, Argyle, Blanchardville,
Dayton, Fayette, Hollandale, Yellowstone Lake St Park and Jordan
Center.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.