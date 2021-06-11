Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 2:57PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 2:57PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
At 257 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of
Mauston, moving east at 15 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Lemonweir, Lyndon Station, Castle Rock, County Roads B And P, Dells
Timberland Campground, County Roads B And K, The Town Of Quincy,
Stand Rock Campground, Big Spring, Yukon Trails Campground, Highway
82 And County B, Highways 82 And 13, Plainville, Arrowhead Resort
Campground, Brooks, K And L Campground, Highway 23 And County G,
County Roads A And B, Highway 23 And County B and Eagle Park
Campground.
This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 70 and 86.