Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 2:57PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 257 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of

Mauston, moving east at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Lemonweir, Lyndon Station, Castle Rock, County Roads B And P, Dells

Timberland Campground, County Roads B And K, The Town Of Quincy,

Stand Rock Campground, Big Spring, Yukon Trails Campground, Highway

82 And County B, Highways 82 And 13, Plainville, Arrowhead Resort

Campground, Brooks, K And L Campground, Highway 23 And County G,

County Roads A And B, Highway 23 And County B and Eagle Park

Campground.

This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 70 and 86.