Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 4:13PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 4:13PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
WIZ046-047-057-063-068-112215-
Green-Columbia-Green Lake-Marquette-Dane-
…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT GREEN LAKE…NORTHERN
GREEN…COLUMBIA…DANE AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES…
At 412 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Westfield to near
Cottage Grove. Movement was southeast at 15 mph.
Winds of 30 to 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with these
storms.
Locations impacted include…
Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Stoughton, Waunakee,
Verona, Portage, Oregon, McFarland, Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor,
Edgerton, Columbus, Prairie Du Sac, Marshall, Sauk City, Waterloo and
Lake Wisconsin.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may
cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.