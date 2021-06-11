Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 4:54PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ064-065-112245-

Waukesha-Jefferson-

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN WAUKESHA AND

SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES…

At 454 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Dousman, or

near Wales, moving south at 10 mph.

Winds of 40 to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Hartland, Delafield, Wales, Oconomowoc, Ottawa, Dousman, North

Prairie, Nashotah, Waterville, Oconomowoc Lake, Summit, Genesee

Depot, Lapham Peak St Park and Nws Milwaukee/sullivan.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.