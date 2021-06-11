Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 5:05PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ057-058-063>065-069-070-112245-

Dodge-Walworth-Columbia-Rock-Waukesha-Jefferson-Dane-

…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN WALWORTH…

NORTHEASTERN ROCK…EASTERN COLUMBIA…WAUKESHA…EASTERN DANE…

JEFFERSON AND DODGE COUNTIES…

At 503 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Randolph to Fort Atkinson. Movement

was southeast at 10 mph. Scattered storms will continue into the

early evening.

Winds of 40 to 50 mph and penny size hail are possible with these

storms into the early evening.

Locations impacted include…

Waukesha, Muskego, Watertown, Beaver Dam, Whitewater, Hartford,

Pewaukee, Fort Atkinson, Waupun, Sussex, Hartland, Jefferson,

Mukwonago, Delafield, Lake Mills, Milton, Edgerton, Mayville,

Columbus and East Troy.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.