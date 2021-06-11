Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 5:55PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 5:55PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
WIZ058-059-064-065-069>072-120000-
Dodge-Walworth-Rock-Waukesha-Racine-Washington-Jefferson-Kenosha-
…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WALWORTH…NORTHEASTERN
ROCK…WESTERN RACINE…WAUKESHA…SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON…EASTERN
JEFFERSON…SOUTHEASTERN DODGE AND NORTHWESTERN KENOSHA COUNTIES…
At 553 PM CDT, radar indicated a cluster of strong thunderstorms
located along a line extending from near Merton to near Elkhorn.
Movement was south at 15 mph.
Winds of 40 to 50 mph and nickel size hail are possible with these
storms. Frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with
these storms along with torrential rainfall.
Locations impacted include…
Waukesha, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Watertown,
Whitewater, Pewaukee, Fort Atkinson, Sussex, Elkhorn, Hartland,
Delavan, Jefferson, Lake Geneva, Mukwonago, Delafield, East Troy,
Williams Bay, Wales and Okauchee Lake.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may
cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.