Suspect in custody after attempted robbery at Janesville gas station

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police have a suspect in custody that they say is connected with a Friday morning armed robbery at a gas station.

Police say the robbery happened just after 5 a.m. at the Golden Oil BP, located at 1840 Beloit Avenue.

According to witnesses, a man entered the business, showed a gun, and demanded money from the register. He didn't receive anything, and then ran away.

The suspect got into a white Chevrolet Avalanche with grey trim. The vehicle was spotted a short time later in Beloit. After a police chase, the suspect vehicle crashed near the intersection of Rockport Road and S. Walnut Street.

Janesville police say there is no further threat to the community. No one was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with further information can call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.

