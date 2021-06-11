Top GOP senator eyes elimination of tax bracket

MADISON (WKOW) -- Legislative Republicans are considering significant changes to the state's income tax rates amid projections bringing in billions more tax dollars than previously estimated.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) said in an interview he was interested in looking at a number of different possible tax cuts.

"It gives us an opportunity to give that money back through a combination of income tax reductions, property tax reductions, and credits to small businesses," LeMahieu said. "Maybe like eliminating the personal property tax."

On Tuesday, the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau released an updated projection that showed $4.4 billion more coming to the state through 2023 than the last estimate at the beginning of the year.

The bureau cited an "unprecedented" increase in tax revenue between April and May as the state continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW-Madison tax policy expert John Witte said cuts to the state's income tax rates would bring the state more in line with other states; its top tax rate of 7.65% is the 10th-highest in the country.

"Lowering those rates would not be something that would be completely out of the park here to get us more in line," Witte said.

LeMahieu said he was also interested in eliminating one of the four income tax brackets currently in place. Joint Finance Committee member Sen. Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield) said in a statement Tuesday he supported eliminating a bracket.

"We're looking at simplifying the tax code, moving toward a flatter tax and we're not exactly sure what that's gonna look like yet, maybe down to three brackets instead of four," LeMahieu said. "But reductions in all levels of income."

Witte said while he believed a reduction in income tax rates was reasonable, he did not buy the explanation that eliminating an entire bracket would make the process more simple for taxpayers.

"That argument is totally bogus," Witte said. "You shouldn't buy that one bit because, one, people now, Turbo Tax figures that out so fast, you don't even know what brackets are being used."

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has said he wanted lawmakers to prioritize ensuring they were not jeopardizing federal relief money for schools.

GOP lawmakers were warned that under American Rescue Plan Act guidelines, the state could miss out on as much as $2.3 billion for school districts if it fails to spend as much on education, as a share of the overall budget, as it has in recent years.

LeMahieu said legislative Republicans believe the federal rules allow them to add spending as needed over the course of the two-year budget cycle.

"We're not looking for re-opening K-12; we've already closed that part of that budget," LeMahieu said. "But there is an opportunity for us yet to meet the [Maintenance of Effort requirement] and we plan on making sure we meet that MOE."