Two arrested in Beloit for June 7 homicide; third suspect at large

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Two people turned themselves into the Rock County Jail early Friday morning after a homicide Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Beloit police department, Elontae M. Phiffer and Damon E. Allen, both from Beloit, arrived at the jail just before 3:00 a.m. Friday. Phiffer and Allen both face pending charges of first-degree intentional homicide - party to a crime.

Police identify a third suspect, there is an outstanding warrant for Journee Weathers Jr. for committing the homicide itself, and his whereabouts are currently unknown. Anyone with information about Weathers' location is asked to contact Beloit police at (608) 757-2244.

Beloit police will hold listening sessions for violent crime prevention June 15 and 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. The June 15 session will take place at Vernon Park, and the next day will be at Summit Park.