Lanes reopen after two trucks crash on Highway 73

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened on Highway 73 after a crash Friday afternoon.

WisDOT reported lanes were reopened at 4:24 p.m.

TOWN OF MEDINA (WKOW) -- Deputies are responding to a crash involving two pick-up trucks Friday afternoon in the town of Medina.

Dane County Communications received a call at 3:01 p.m. about a crash on Wisconsin Highway 73 and Clarkson Road.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office, Marhsall EMS, Marshall Fire, and a Sun Prairie Ambulance were dispatched to the incident.

Officials said the cause of the crash was unknown. Any injuries from the incident were not confirmed.

According to The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), north and southbound lanes are closed on HWY 73 at Clarkson Road with the closure expected to last for an hour.

This is a developing story.