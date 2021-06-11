US will revisit Trump-era decision for Alaska rainforest

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The federal government has announced plans to repeal or replace a decision by the Trump administration to lift restrictions on logging and road building in a southeast Alaska rainforest that provides habitat for wolves, bears and salmon. The announcement was cheered by conservation groups as a positive step. But Alaska’s Republican governor vowed to fight back. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s plans for the Tongass National Forest were described as consistent with a January executive order from President Joe Biden that called for reviewing agency actions during the Trump administration that could be at odds with Biden’s environmental priorities. The U.S. Forest Service is under the Agriculture Department.