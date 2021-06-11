UW extends contracts for 10 coaches, including Kelly Sheffield
MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison announced contract extensions for 10 coaches Friday afternoon, largely for spring sports but also including volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield.
According to a news release from UW Athletics spokesperson Diane Nordstrom, the following coaches received the following extensions:
- Women's soccer coach Paula Wilkins' five-year agreement was extended through January 31, 2026
- Women's golf coach Todd Oehrlein's three-year agreement was extended through May 31, 2024
- Volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield's five-year agreement was extended through January 1, 2026
- Men's tennis coach Danny Westerman's three-year agreement was extended through May 31, 2024
- Women's tennis coach Kelcy Mckenna's three-year agreement was extended through May 31, 2024
- Men's soccer coach John Trask's agreement had the terms and conditions maintained through January 31, 2022
- Men's track and field coach Mick Byrne's three-year agreement was extended through June 30, 2024
- Men's rowing coach Chris Clark's three-year agreement was extended through June 30, 2024
- Women's rowing coach Bebe Bryans' three-year agreement was extended through June 30, 2024
- Softball coach Yvette Healy's five-year agreement was extended through June 30, 2026