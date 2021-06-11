‘We mean it’: FBI takes on sexual misconduct in its ranks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI says it is getting serious about sexual harassment in its ranks. It’s starting a 24/7 tip line, doing more to help accusers and taking a tougher stand against agents found to have committed misconduct. The changes follow Associated Press reporting last year that found a series of sexual assault and harassment allegations against senior officials who were allowed to avoid discipline even after the claims were substantiated. FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate says the bureau is sending its strongest message ever that employees who engage in sexual misconduct should be scared because “we’re coming for them.”