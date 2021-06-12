UPDATE: 2-year-old from Ft. Atkinson found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Department of Justice says Schoonover was found safe early Saturday morning, canceling the AMBER Alert around 30 minutes after issuing it.

FT. ATKINSON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued an AMBER Alert Friday night for a 2-year-old officials believe may be in great danger.

The DOJ believes 2-year-old Emma J. Schoonover was taken from the scene of a fire at 415 Foster Street in Ft. Atkinson around 10:45 a.m. Friday by 36-year-old Elizabeth M. Durkee. Officials believe Durkee was driving a 2004 gray Chevrolet Malibu car with Wisconsin license plate AEE7053.

The Department of Justice also reports someone died in that fire.

Durkee is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 220 pounds. Authorities say she may also go by Elizabeth Bolton or Elizabeth Durkee-Bolton.

Anyone who knows where Schoonover or Durkee are should call the Wisconsin Department of Justice immediately at (800) 263-5906.