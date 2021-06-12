Beat the heat at the Beloit pool

CITY OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- Looking for relief from the heat, the Krueger Pool in the city of Beloit opened Saturday.

In a release from the city, this year, reservations are required due to COVID-19. Members of the public can make a two-hour reservation by calling 608-364-2877.

The city also put in place new safety measures and enhancements enforced by pool staff and the Department of Parks and Recreation.

The outdoor public swimming pool will be open limited hours Fridays through Sundays but is looking to hire certified lifeguards to increase hours.

“It is important to give our kids and our families an opportunity to get out, to recreate, and to have a safe place to cool off,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Edwards. “It is going to be a hot summer, and we wanted to give our families the opportunity to play in the pool and make fun summer memories in the safest way possible.”