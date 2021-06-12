Sunny conditions persist… but a change is on the way

MADISON (WKOW) - The change arrives later in June but it's good news for those who've been hoping for rain.

The first severe thunderstorm warnings of the 2021 severe weather season were issued on Friday, marking the latest first severe thunderstorm warnings issued by the National Weather Service Milwaukee. Those storms also dumped some much needed rain in isolated areas.

If your community was fortunate, between 1-3" of rain fell and was put back into the soil. Unfortunately it wasn't widespread which is what is needed to combat the drought.

However, another round of rain will return! It'll arrive to end the weekend.

Like Friday, this latest round of rain will be isolated in nature with those farther northeast having a better chance to see those showers and storm.

Since we'll see plenty of sunshine across the area, it'll be a good day to get out on the water! If you can't Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be good days too.

And when it comes to the ongoing drought and persisting dry conditions, it does look like our weather pattern will change. The change, unfortunately, looks to arrive as we end June and start of July but the warmer than normal temperatures and drier than normal conditions look to slide to our West.