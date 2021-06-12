Cross Plains police look for car stolen

VILLAGE OF CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- The Cross Plains Police Department investigates a report of a car stolen Saturday morning.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

Police said a white 2012 Dodge Journey SXT SUV was stolen between 12:45 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. from an apartment complex parking lot at 2709 Westview Court.

According to officers, the key fob was left inside the car.

Law enforcement reported two cameras on the building, so suspect(s) may be on camera.

If you have any information on the incident, you can contact the Cross Plains Police Department at (608) 798-4100.