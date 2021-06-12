Falling humidity levels and eventually milder conditions

MADISON (WKOW) - Saturday begins humid with drier air filtering in through the day after record heat on Friday.

SET UP

A cold front, which triggered a few showers and storms on Friday, is moving through Wisconsin. Eventually, milder conditions move in, but that won't occur til next work week.

TODAY

Mostly sunny with falling humidity and isolated storms possible mainly this afternoon and evening but only on the east side of the state.

High temps stay warm in the mid 80s with falling humidity through the day.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and milder wit temps in the low 60s.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and drier but still hot with highs rebounding to the upper 80s.



Isolated shower and storm chance in central and eastern Wisconsin at night.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.



TUESDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and milder with a high around 80°.



WEDNESDAY

Sunny with temperatures in the low 80s.



THURSDAY

Mostly to partly sunny, hotter and becoming breezy with isolated storms possible with highs in the upper 80s.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny and breezy with showers and storms possible with temperatures in the low 80s.