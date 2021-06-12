Fans staying cool on Day 2 of AmFam Championship

MADISON (WKOW) -- After the warm, humid welcome back to open up the 2021 American Family Insurance Championship, the second session's weather featured sun but also cooler conditions.

Another pack of 7,500 spectators arrived at University Ridge Golf Course.

Concession volunteers told 27 News one stand sold over 300 bottles of water by early afternoon.

"On our list right now, we have 301 water bottles sold and it's 2:20 p.m.," said a surprised Molly Olstad.

The volunteers are also asked to keep an eye on fans that may show signs of dehydration.

"We're trying to stay in the shade, trying to make sure people that look getting dehydrated, find some water," said Mary Ellen Havel-Lang. "[We're] making sure that they're staying safe."

The 2021 American Family Insurance Championship closes out on Sunday, June 13.