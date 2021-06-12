Fire officials investigate after one person found dead in Fort Atkinson fire

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- One person died in a fire in Fort Atkinson Friday, and the house is considered a total loss by fire officials.

The City of Fort Atkinson Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 415 Foster Street at just after 10:44 a.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Friday evening, reported an AMBER ALERT for a 2-year-old girl taken from the location, but was shortly after found safe.

Jefferson, Lake Mills, Milton, Sullivan, Edgerton, Janesville, Watertown, Stoughton, and Whitewater fire departments assisted. The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Fort Atkinson Police Department were also on the scene.

Officials reported one person died in the fire, but there were no other injures from the incident.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

According to the City of Fort Atkinson Fire Department, the house is considered a total loss and will be torn down after the investigation.