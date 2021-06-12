Fitchburg apartment fire controlled by the sprinkler system

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A fire that began on a stove in a Fitchburg apartment was put out by the apartment's sprinkler system Saturday morning, which firefighters say saved lives and more than a million dollars in property damage.

Just after midnight, firefighters responded to Halite Way in Fitchburg for a water flow alarm initially, but dispatchers also advised that there could be a fire.

When they got there, firefighters found smoke and water coming from one of the 5 units in the building. When they got inside, they found that the smoke detectors, building fire alarm, and sprinkler system were activated. Crews said that a single, activated sprinkler head controlled the fire.

The resident said that they had started to warm up a pan of oil on the stove but fell asleep in a nearby chair. A fire began, and extended to the hood and some of the cabinets. The resident said they woke up to the smoke detectors alarming and the sprinkler system activating. They evacuated the apartment safely, bringing their two dogs with them.

The resident wasn't hurt.

According to Fitchburg firefighters, the activation of the building's fire sprinkler system saved up to $1.2 million in value to total building contents. Additionally, the resident was able to escape safely because the fire was controlled. The fire did cause about $10,000-$20,000 worth of damage.

The resident and their dogs are displaced, but the other four families in the building were able to stay in their homes.