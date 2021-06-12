Iran nuclear talks aimed at reset, face major challenges

VIENNA (AP) — Talks between Iran and global powers have restarted in Vienna with the goal of trying to restore a landmark nuclear agreement that the Trump administration abandoned in 2018. Senior diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia, and Britain planned to meet Saturday at a hotel in the Austrian capital. Top Russian representative Mikhail Ulyanov said in a tweet that the talks would allow the participants to “exchange views on how to arrange further work in order to complete the negotiations successfully and expeditiously.” The Biden administration has signaled a willingness to rejoin the deal under terms that would see the United States scale back sanctions on Iran and Iran abide by limits on its nuclear activity.