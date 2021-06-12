Jerry Kelly falls out of final group but remains in contention for AmFam Championship

MADISON (WKOW)-- Madison's Jerry Kelly is 8-under-par heading into the final day of the American Family Insurance Championship on Sunday. Kelly shot a 3-under-par 69 Saturday.

Kelly had four of his five birdies on the front nine. He entered the final hole tied for the lead with Miguel Angel Jiménez, but a double-bogey on 18 knocked Kelly out of the lead and the final group on Sunday.

"Not making any big mistakes and then, I made a big mistake. I know it's there but boy, I would've liked to have been in the last group, putting the pressure on but second to last group putting pressure on is okay," Kelly said.

Kelly tees of in the second group at 10:50 AM.

Player-host Steve Stricker finished the second day with an even-par 72. Stricker stays at 2-under-par for the tournament.

"I want to play well here so badly," Stricker said. "I want to win. I want to win here. I know I've been playing well coming into here, so that's the frustrating part. So maybe I'll be better tomorrow and put up a really low one tomorrow."

Stricker will tee off at 9:40 AM.

Jiménez has a one-stroke lead at 10-under-par heading into Sunday. He will be paired with Fred Couples and Retief Goosen in the final group that tees off at 11 AM.

Here is the full leaderboard: https://www.pgatour.com/champions/leaderboard.html