Man arrested in connection with shots fired incident in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man is in custody in connection with a shooting that left bullet holes in two businesses and a vehicle.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Gilman Street. Officers in the area heard multiple gunshots. They also found the businesses and an unoccupied vehicle was hit by the gunfire.

Officers arrested Darnell Richmond, 26, shortly after. He in custody on charges of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

As of now, police have not gotten any reports of injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.