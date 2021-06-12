Milwaukee police investigating rash of weekend shootings

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot near Milwaukee’s Water Street bar district. Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Water and Knapp around 1:40 a.m. Friday. WITI-TV reported the victim was a 31-year-old Milwaukee man. Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. The Milwaukee Police Department also was investigating five other shootings that happened between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. Among those injured was a 9-year-old boy. Shots were also fired at a police officer, but no one was injured. A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in that incident.