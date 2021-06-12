No one hurt as car engulfed in flames on I-90/94

LODI (WKOW) -- Traffic on the interstate near the exit for Lodi and Arlington was slowed Saturday afternoon by a large care fire.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the incident was caused by the car having some type of mechanical problem that caused it to quickly overheat.

The was fully engulfed in flames as fire crews arrived around 6:30 and the fire spread to the nearby grass on the shoulder of the road.

Firefighters were able to extinguish both fires and the right lane that had been closed was back open within a couple of hours.

The state patrol said the driver of the car was not hurt.