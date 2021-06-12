Officials investigate ‘suspicious death’ in Fort Atkinson fire

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) State Fire Marshal’s Office announced Saturday they are investigating a "a suspicious death" in a Fort Atkinson fire Friday.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

In the press release, the DOJ reported the one individual who died in the fire was an adult.

The DOJ said the death investigation is connected to an AMBER Alert for a 2-year-old girl from Fort Atkinson.

According to the press release, everyone involved in the incident knew each other.

Officials arrested a suspect in the fatal fire investigation.

The DOJ said the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.