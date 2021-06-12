Portage police arrested two on multiple methamphetamine charges

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- The Portage Police Department arrested two people on multiple methamphetamine charges Friday, including possession with intent near certain places, in this case, a school.

Portage Police said an officer pulled over a vehicle around 7:20 p.m. on the 100 block of E. Franklin Street for a traffic violation.

The department called in its police K9, Ares, to sniff around and police said the dog found a large amount of methamphetamine, a firearm, and other indicators of of someone planning to sell drugs.

According to law enforcement, because of the traffic stop and ongoing drug investigations related to Mackenzie Barney, 33-years-old and Dallas Arneson, 34-years-old, both of Portage, a search warrant was used to later Friday evening to enter their home on the 100 block of E. Franklin Street.

Investigators said while searching the home, they found a large quantity of methamphetamine and indicators of drug dealing occurring out of the residence, which was near Rusch Elementary School.

Officers arrested Barney and Arneson on the charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (2 counts each), possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent near certain places (school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child and carrying a concealed weapon.

Authorities reported Barney and Arneson are booked in the Columbia County Jail.

Portage Police say they got assistance from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, Aspirus Divine Savior EMS, Columbia County Health and Human Services, Columbia County Humane Society and Columbia County Dispatch.

The Portage Police Department said anyone with tips about about illegal drug activity occurring in and around the city can contact them at 608-742-2174 or Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-TIPS (8477).