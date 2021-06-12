Silver Alert issued for missing Brodhead woman

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 78-year-old Brodhead woman who went missing Saturday.

Judith Ann Thayer, also known as Judy, was reported last seen 2:20 p.m. at W959 Spring Valley Road in Brodhead pulling out of the driveway in white Lincoln Towncar.

Authorities said Thayer left a note she was driving to Monroe and wouldn't be gone long.

Thayer does not normally drive and has diagnosed dementia with a recent diagnosis of severe back pain, according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.

Officials describe Thayer as a white woman standing 5 foot 2 inches, weighing 138 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red short-sleeve shirt, black/white sneakers, and a wedding band with a single diamond.

Contact Green County Sheriff's Office at 608-328-9401 if you have any information.