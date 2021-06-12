Star dog handler hurt in wreck en route to Westminster show

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The road to this year’s Westminster Kennel Club dog show passed through a pandemic and a major change of date and venue. The road also proved dangerous for one of the nation’s best known dog handlers. His wife and fellow star handler said Saturday that Bill McFadden was rear-ended and injured while driving a van full of dogs cross-country to the show. Taffe McFadden says he was hospitalized for a time after the crash Tuesday in Wyoming and is now recuperating at home in Acampo, California. Judging began Saturday toward the best in show prize. It will be awarded Sunday night.